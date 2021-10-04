South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Mourns the Death of Mayor Neo Skalk

press release

Premier Bushy Maape mourns the untimely death of Naledi Local Municipality Mayor Neo Skalk.

Premier of the North West Bushy Maape is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Naledi Local Municipality Mayor Neo Skalk, who died in a motor accident on Sunday 03 October 2021. According to the police, the Mayor's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on N14 just outside Vryburg. The Mayor and the driver of another vehicle were certified dead on the scene of the accident.

Mayor Skalk rose to prominence in politics in 1983, when he was arrested with other chief organisers of student protests at Bopaganang High School. He was subsequently found guilty and was banned from enrolling at all schools in the Vryburg District. Following these events, his comrades fled the country to join the Military wing of the African National Congress, uMkhonto-We-Sizwe. These include Tebogo Kebotlhale and Khotso Khasu. He is one the longest serving Councillors of the ANC since the dawn of democracy.

He was a dedicated public representative whose service in various roles and responsibilities in local government spans over two decades, including as the Chief Whip of the Naledi Local Municipality between 2000 and 2006. In 2011 he was elected Speaker of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, a position he held until he was elected Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality in 2016.

Premier of the North West, Bushy Maape says the passing of Mayor Neo Skalk came as a shock.

"He passes away at a time when government is seeking to remodel local government, particularly the implementation of the District Development Model. He was going to be of great service in seeing to the success of this model. He was a hard worker who was dedicated at serving the people of Naledi Local Municipality in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District".

The Premier has offered his condolences to Mayor Skalk's family, friends, colleagues, residents of Naledi Local Municipality and the people of North West.