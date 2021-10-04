South Africa: DA Passes International Resolution Calling On ANC to Rethink Section 25 Bill

press release

The DA has successfully passed a resolution at the Liberal International General Assembly this weekend calling for the South African government to reconsider their reckless manner in which they are bulldozing the Section 25 Amendment Bill through Parliament.

The DA drafted a comprehensive resolution that highlighted the issues with the current clause and why it would lead to food insecurity, further economic decline and further unemployment. I highlighted that the DA proposal had a better opportunity of giving dignity to all people, being economic friendly and building investors' confidence.

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Darren Bergman, also motivated for the motion during the plenary and stated that it was ironic that the ANC had not mentioned EWC in their current local election manifesto and have maybe realised themselves how disastrous and reckless their actions had been in this regard. The sad thing is that all the parties calling for expropriation without compensation have neglected to educate the masses on the fact that government is the biggest landowner and that the party policy papers of the proposers of this divisive plan all call for the state to own the land and not the people.

The DA called on the international community to lobby the South African government through conditional grants and more pointed discussions. We have seen what the destruction of Zimbabwe has done to all who live in it and all who invested in it. Worst of all, is that South Africa carries Zimbabwe in many cases and instead of learning from their mistake they seem intent on repeating it.

The Democratic Alliance will continue to lobby the international community to put pressure on the South African government to stop the Zimbabwe and Venezuela style of land reform as it will destroy the economy and the future of the country.

