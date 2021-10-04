Tanzania: Government Set to Increase Number of Engineers

THE government is committed to increasing the number of engineers in various fields.

The remark was made by the Mwanza regional commissioner Eng Robert Gabriel during the launch of two-day meeting with Lake Zone region engineers.

"The Sixth Phase Government is committed to increasing the number of engineers. The Government's goal is to have sufficient number of engineers for bringing sustainable development," Mr Gabriel disclosed.

He said in the implementation of various strategic projects engineers were much needed, urging engineers to make sure they focus on their skills.

"We still need engineers in all sectors and we need engineers who will focus on standards, quality of work and value for money," he said.

He instructed consultant engineers to instruct college graduates to work in accordance with their professional standards.

"Professional engineers and consultants are required to have engineering licenses which will give them the legitimacy to work in the country," Mr Gabriel said.

He commended the engineering registration board for overseeing the policy of bringing development to our nation especially the development of the Industrial economy.

He called on the organizations and public institutions that oversee strategic projects to provide various training to engineers so that they can gain skills.

The Registrar of the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), Engineer Patrick Balozi said during 1968-2021 their board has successfully registered 30981 engineers at various levels. He said among those women are 3112 which is equivalent to 11 percent of all engineers.

Engineer Balozi said recently the Norwegian Government helped facilitating increase of women engineers by funding them in their studies.

He said their board was in the process of establishing an Engineering Development Foundation (EDF) in the Lake region with the aim of developing the profession.