Tanzania: Isles Govt Urges Support for Elderly

ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has reminded the Zanzibaris to embrace responsibility of caring for the elderly by providing them with basic needs and services.

Mr Abdulla made the call at the culmination of the 'International Day of Older Persons' celebrations held at Kitope School grounds in Unguja North Region.

He said the older people need love and compassion from their children, grandchildren, and the community at large, arguing that there was a need for families and the community at large to ensure the elderly get the comfort.

"Caring for the elderly at home is a blessing and prosperity while providing good example for children in caring for their elderly. Let us know that the holy books also explain the importance and blessing one gets in caring for the elderly," said Abdulla.

The 2021 theme is "Digital Equity for All Ages" which affirms the need for access and meaningful participation older persons in the digital world.

The Second Vice President said in recognition of the elderly, the 8th phase government under President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has enhanced strategies for the development of the elderly by providing care for older adults who have no relatives, in special settlements including Sebleni, Welezo and Limbani.

He said: "We also have various policies and programs to promote the welfare and development of the elderly in the country, including reviewing the pension guidelines and formulating the rules and regulations for older persons launched in 2020." At the government care centres, the elders are provided with all the basic services they deserve including supervision, food, accommodation, clothing, medical treatment as well as allowances, and that the government recognizes the importance and great contribution made by the elderly in the development of the country.

In further recognition, the government established a special program to provide 'Universal Pensions Fund to all senior citizen at the age of 70 years and above receiving monthly payment of 20,000/-.

He explained that the department of welfare continues to register older persons who have reached the age of seventy years to benefit and get more help.

So far a total of 29,214 senior citizens are benefiting from the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) which was established in 2016 for the elderly at the age of 70 and onwards as part of the implementation of the 2014 social security policy.

According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census, Zanzibar had a population of 58,311 elderly persons (about equivalent to 4.4 per cent of the total population of 1.3 million).

The Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Gender, the Elderly and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui said that the elderly have done a lot for the country's development; necessitating full support and proper care from all members of the community and that ministry would continue to guarantee their welfare.

On behalf of the elders, the Chairman of the North 'A' District Council of Elders Mr Maulid Juma said that the elders said despite retirement, they still contribute to the development of the country as "Some of us, especially in the rural, take care of the grand children, abandoned or orphans."

He said that despite the various efforts taken by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to care for the elderly but still face challenges including difficulties of access to health care, abuse such as being abandoned or killed due alleged superstition and witchcraft, lack of special representation in legislative bodies, and absence of a special fund for the development of the elderly.

Country resident Director of Help age International Mr Smart Daniel commended the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar for being the first country in the East African region to introduce the successful UPS program, "Other countries should emulate because it is good.: He said that the number of elderly people has increasing so it is important to have plans that will ensure welfare of all senior citizens.

The International Day of the Older persons is celebrated every 1st October of the year.