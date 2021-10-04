Tanzania First, PM Tells Envoys

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has challenged newly assigned Tanzanian ambassadors to bring 'genuine' industrial and agricultural investors to boost up the country's economic growth.

"We want to strengthen our industrial economy. Bring genuine investors from countries that you are going to represent so that they can invest in Tanzania, especially in industries," the Prime Minister told the ambassadors in Dodoma, yesterday.

The envoys with their new work stations in brackets are Lt Gen Yakub Mohamed (Turkey), Maj Gen Richard Makanzo (Rwanda) and Mr Togolani Mavura (South Korea).

Others are Ms Grace Martin (Sweden), Ms Hoyce Temu (Switzerland), Ms Anisa Mbega (India) and Mr Innocent Shio (Ethiopia). Mr Majaliwa said for Tanzania to realise further economic growth, it must develop its industrial sector and ensure it exports more processed goods.

"You have to explore means through which we can increase production and stop exporting raw crops instead of processed ones. We want to export processed coffee and cashew nuts," the Premier stressed.

He said the ambassadors are duty-bound to promote the country's economic growth by deploying economic diplomacy.

"You have huge responsibility of lifting our economy. Go and strengthen trade between those countries and ours. Find out what we're missing and how can we improve," he counselled the diplomats.

He reiterated Tanzania's intention to revive cash crops such as sisal and palm, urging the envoys to bring investors for that crops.

"In line with this, you should also look for possibility of getting market for crops grown in the country. You have to be a good link between our country and those foreign countries," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also tasked them to look at how they can contribute to the growth of other key economic sectors including tourism by promoting Tanzania in those foreign nations in order to attract more tourists.

"We (Tanzania) have attractive beaches in Zanzibar and along the coastline from Tanga to Mtwara. Entice investors to come to set up hotels along the beaches," he said.

The Prime Minister also asked the envoys to recognise Tanzanian diaspora and their businesses in their work stations and convince them also to open branches of their companies back in the country.

"You must also look for opportunities in higher learning education so that Tanzanians could get opportunities for professional trainings in those countries. Remember that our Kiswahili language has a lot of employment potentials for Tanzanians, so you should not forget to market Kiswahili," he emphasized.

The Premier further implored the ambassador to put forward national interests when carrying out their duties. Speaking on behalf of other envoys, Amb Mohamed thanked the PM for the directives and explanations which helped them to understand the government's stance.

"We will do our best to implement all directives. We are aware that these appointments are big opportunities and show how President Samia Suluhu Hassan has trust in us. We will go there and put forward national interests," he said.