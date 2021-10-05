Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed Sworn in as Prime Minister for Second Term

House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) / Addis Standard
Ashenafi Meaza, right, swearing in Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia. Photo: HoPR.
4 October 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Incumbent Abiy Ahmed was sworn in on Monday for a second term in office as a Prime Minister following his party's landslide win the June elections.

He was sworn in by the President of the Supreme Court of Ethiopia.

Abiy was nominated by his Prosperity Party for the PM's job and thereafter appointed by the House of Peoples' Representatives.

As Prime Minister, Abiy will be the Head of State, chairman of the Council of Ministers and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the next five years.

The House of Peoples Representatives has also re-elected Tagese Chafo as house speaker and Lomi Bedo as deputy, while the House of Federation has elected former Amhara region president, Agegnew Teshager, as speaker of the council and Zehara Oumed as deputy.

