Kenya: Government Extends Nationwide Curfew for the Next 30 Days

The Government has extended the nationwide curfew for the next 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid outcry by Kenyans to lift it.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the decision was informed by the fact that the country's positivity rate is still above the World Health Organization recommended rate.

He reiterated that that the rest of the containment measures including mandatory wearing of masks are also in force as the country is still not out of the woods yet

The curfew which runs from 10pm to 4am has now been in force for one and half years.

