Kenya/Mali: Nine Dropped as Firat Names Final Squad for Mali Assault

4 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Engin Firat has dropped nine players from his initial preliminary list as he named his final travelling squad that departs Nairobi on Monday night for Morocco where they are scheduled to play Mali in their third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Winger Ovella Ochieng had earlier asked to be excused as he said he needed time to settle at his new club marumo Gallants in South Africa and has this not been named in the final squad.

Also dropped include reigning FKF Premier League goalkeeper of the year James Saruni as well as the Kariobangi Sharks trio of defender Samwel Olwande, midfielder Patillah Omotto and striker Sydney Lokale.

The Turkish tactician has maintained a huge chunk of the squad that played against Uganda and Rwanda with KMC keeper Faruk Shikalo eplacing Saruni in the team to face Mali.

David Odhiambo, Ismael Gonzalez and Abud Omar who have both been recalled for the first time since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations have also made the final travelling squad.

Tusker FC youngster Eric Zakayo has also made the final travelling team and is in line for a senior team debut.

Harambee Stars Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Strikers

Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito

Dropped:

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Regean Otieno (KCB), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X