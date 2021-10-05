Ethiopia: House of Federation Appoints Speaker, Deputy Speaker

4 October 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of Federation appointed Agengew Teshager and Zahara Umud as speaker and deputy speaker.

The formation of a new government in Ethiopia is underway as per the results of the June 21 general elections.

As part of this, the House of Federation of Ethiopia elected the Former Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator, Agegnehu Teshager as Speaker and Zahara Umud as Deputy Speaker.

Both the speaker and the deputy speaker have been serving in different potions at regional and national posts.

The newly appointed Speakers have sworn in to serve the nation faithfully for coming five years.

The Speaker of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager said that though Ethiopia has been witnessing difficult situations, it has been also registering several successful achievements in the past few years.

He said that the 6th general election was one of the events that demonstrated Ethiopians journey to democracy.

Similarly, the House of Peoples' Representative of Ethiopia which is the highest government structure of the country has re-elected Tagesse Chafo as Speaker for the next five years.

