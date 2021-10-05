Ethiopia: Tagese Chafo Re-Elected As Speaker of Newly Formed House of Peoples' Representative

4 October 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia today establishing its new government based on the June 21 election.

On its founding session, the House of Peoples' Representative has re-elected Tagesse Chafo as the speaker of the house for the next five years.

The House elected Tagese with 419 supports and 6 abstentions without opposition.

It is indicated that the speaker has been serving on different government positions including as the speaker of the house for the 5th house of peoples' representatives.

The House has also elected Lomi Bedo as Deputy Speaker.

The newly elected House Speaker and his deputy have sworn in before the house of representatives to serve the nation faithfully for coming five years.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X