Ethiopia: Tagese Chafo Re-Elected As Speaker of Newly Formed House of Peoples' Representative

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia today establishing its new government based on the June 21 election.

On its founding session, the House of Peoples' Representative has re-elected Tagesse Chafo as the speaker of the house for the next five years.

The House elected Tagese with 419 supports and 6 abstentions without opposition.

It is indicated that the speaker has been serving on different government positions including as the speaker of the house for the 5th house of peoples' representatives.

The House has also elected Lomi Bedo as Deputy Speaker.

The newly elected House Speaker and his deputy have sworn in before the house of representatives to serve the nation faithfully for coming five years.