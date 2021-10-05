Ethiopia: Algerian FM, Former Nigerian President Arrive in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Minister of Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra has arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the inaugural ceremony of new government formation in Ethiopia.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein and other Ethiopian government officials received the Algerian Foreign Minister at Bole International Airport.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has also arrived in Addis Ababa last night to attend the government formation ceremony to be held on today.

Obasanjo was welcomed by President Sahlework Zewde and Minister of Innovation and Technology Abreham Belay.

The leaders, Ministers and delegations of several countries have been arriving in Addis Ababa to take part at the new government formation ceremony to be held on Monday.

So far the Presidents of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and Senegal Macky Sall have arrived in Addis Ababa.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Ahmed's Prosperity Party had won in the country's general election held on June 21.

As per the result declared by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party will for the new government today.

Several regional states of Ethiopia have also been forming their respective governments.

Other regions such as Harari and Somali have conducted elections on September 30 and are expected to form government after the announcement of the results.

The elections held in these regions were delayed partly due to logistics and other issues when the national election was conducted on June 21, 2021.