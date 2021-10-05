Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed Re-Elected As Prime Minister of Ethiopia

4 October 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples' Representative of Ethiopia today re-elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime minister of the country.

Ethiopia today formed its new government based on the results of the June 21 general election.

Accordingly, the new House of Peoples' Representative re-elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Abiy has sworn in to serve the country faithfully as Prime Minister for the coming five years.

Abiy has been serving as Prime Minister of Ethiopia for the past three years.

He has been acclaimed for his peace and reconciliation among Ethiopians, across the region and neighboring countries including Eritrea.

He has won the Nobel Peace Prize for his diligent efforts for peace in his country and beyond.

Prime Minister Abiy is also known for successfully leading the national reform activities in Ethiopia that has been witnessing encouraging results since three years particularly in the restructuring of democratic institutions such as the National Electoral Board and Human Rights Commission.

