Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Diane Dusaidi Appointed as AB Bank Board Chair

5 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Diane Dusaidi is the new Board Chairperson of AB Bank Plc, becoming one of the youngest and few women to sit at the helm of a board in the local banking sector.

Dusaidi has been serving on the AB Bank Board since September 2020 bringing on board expertise such as providing Micro and SME insights for the Rwandan market based on her experience as a budding entrepreneur.

Dusaidi is a Program Partner, Hanga Ahazaza at the Mastercard Foundation and is also an investor in Financial Technology as the Co-founder of Uplus, which allows people from all walks of life to connect on the platform to contribute and save for whatever causes they may be involved in.

Dusaidi also serves as Board Chair of Kasha, an e-commerce shop that sells and delivers women's health and personal care products.

She also serves as a mentor at Google for Startups Accelerator, Steering Committee Member at Africa Women's Leadership Network and is also involved in multiple mentorship initiatives targeting emerging enterpreneurs.

She has an MBA in International Business from Maastricht School of Management.

Like in other sectors across the economy, women in Rwanda's finance sector have been rising both in number and impact across sectors including banking, insurance, and fund management among others.

Women are increasingly not only making a significant section of the finance industry's senior leaders, a closer review of the ecosystem shows that many have filled key corporate roles and positions ranging from human resources, legal, business development further cementing their position in the finance sector.

Of the 16 local banks, 6 banks are led by Women while one other bank has a female Board Chair.

