East Africa: Somali President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Abiy's Inauguration

Addis Ababa — The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and a delegation led by him have arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Government of Ethiopia.

The President was one of the Heads of State and Government invited to attend the event in Addis Ababa on Monday, where Abiy Ahmed will be sworn in as a PM for the second time.

The office of the president said Farmajo will hold talks with Abiy to discuss relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness between the two countries.

The President will meet with his counterparts from the African countries, in order to strengthen the growing ties with the continent.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Planning, Jamal Mohamed Hassan, the Minister of Defense, Hassan Hussein Haji, and the Deputy Chief of staff Abdi Nur Mohamed.