Ethiopia: President Farmaajo Travels to Ethiopia for Abby Ahmed Inauguration

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and a delegation led by him have travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday morning.

President Farmajo is one of several leaders invited to attend the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed, who won the country's elections in June this year.

"President Farmaajo has departed Mogadishu for Addis Ababa today to participate in the inauguration ceremony to form the new Ethiopian government. During the visit the President will participate in the inauguration ceremony and meet with H.E. PM Abby Ahmed," Villa Somalia Spokesman Abdirashid Duqa said.

Several African leaders are due Monday in the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa for Abby's swearing-in, including the African Union chairman, and regional heads of state.

President Farmajo's visit to Ethiopia this morning will be his first overseas trip since April 25, when riots erupted in Mogadishu that forced President Farmajo to reverse two years term extension.