Congo-Kinshasa: Leaders of South Sudan, Uganda and DRC Arrive in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Presidents of South Sudan, Uganda and Prime Minister of Democratic Republic Congo have arrived in Addis Ababa today to partake in the inaugural ceremony of new government formation in Ethiopia.

The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Prime Minister of Democratic Republic Congo Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde are in Ethiopia to attend the ceremony of new government formation.

The leaders were welcomed by Minister of Education Getahun Mekuria, Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayana and other government officials.

Ethiopia has today officially formed its new government as per the June 21 general election.

Head of States and senior government officials of several countries have been arriving in Addis to attend the ceremony of government formation.

So far the presidents of Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, and Djibouti, as well as Ministers and several high level delegations are in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been elected as Prime Minister of the country for coming five years.