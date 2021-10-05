Ethiopia: African Leaders Congratulate Ethiopians, Pledge Full Support to PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — African leaders, who attended the Inaugural ceremony of PM Abiy Ahmed today, congratulated the Ethiopian people for the successful election they held and offered full support to the premier in his endeavor to bring peace and prosperity to the country and the region.

Presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Senegal, Uganda and Prime Minister of DR Congo have expressed their best wishes and congratulated the newly elected prime minister.

From among the leaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta said, "I stand here to offer you our support as you continue with your endeavors to rebuild Ethiopia. Kenya stands ready to work shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Ethiopia to build a great region of prosperity and peace."

The president also reminded the new government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that their mandate is to lead, bring peace, build stability, and unite the people.

"My brother, we assure you of our support," Kenyatta added. "But equally my brother I remind you that today the people of Ethiopia have given you a mandate to lead, to bring peace, to build stability, and to bring all the people of Ethiopia together."

The president further said, "Ethiopia is the mother of African independence. Ethiopia is the only un-colonized nation that stood fast with her brothers and sisters to ensure that African people are free to determine their own destiny.

"For all of us in the continent, Ethiopia is our mother," Kenyatta noted, adding that "as we all know, if the mother is not at peace, neither can the family be at peace. So my brother, you have a big job in front of you and mine today is to assure you and the people of Ethiopia of our solidarity in that journey and eagerness and commitment to see a peaceful and stable Ethiopia and Africa."

Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh expressed his country's readiness to collaborate and support Ethiopia's development.

Ethiopia's growth and development has served as locomotive for the entire continent and more importantly to the Horn of Africa region, he pointed out.

"Throughout this long and glorious history, Ethiopia, has gone through many defining moments and has always come out stronger," Guelleh noted.

"Today, more than ever before, we hope to see an Ethiopian nation that is at peace with itself, a nation that forgives all of its sons and daughters and collectively builds on the achievements of yesterday to reach an even higher ground. We all know how fragile peace is in our region."

The continent has been facing collective destructions and managed it by letting go what divides and favoring unity, he recalled, adding that Ethiopia is bigger and stronger than any challenge and Djibouti hopes Ethiopia will reconcile in the next journey.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on his part the outcome of the election in June is a reflection of the Ethiopian people for transformation through democratic means and commended the people's value and principle to democracy.

The election victory "clearly affirms the confidence of the Ethiopian people in your leadership, courage and credentials," the president added.

"We are all aware of the many challenges facing the people of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and wellbeing of Ethiopia. Your Excellency, therefore, it's a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia," Buhari noted.

Nigeria will support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and will strengthen economic corporation with Ethiopia, he further pointed out.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit recalled that Ethiopian governments have been supporting South Sudan's journey to determine autonomy.

"I am just here to greet the people of Ethiopia and to congratulate my brother Abiy Ahmed for the victory," he said.

The president called on Ethiopians to stand on the side of Abiy and drive towards peace.

"I came here in August for one day visit, and I said that we won Ethiopia, which is our great mother. Being a South Sudanese without Ethiopia would have not been what we are today and because of that we don't want the situation that happened to us in South Sudan to happen to the people of Ethiopia. We want things to be resolved through dialogue and through peaceful means."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president told Ethiopians: "To wherever you want to go, we will go with you."

Somalia President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed hailed the people of Ethiopia for their participation in the democratic election and congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the victory.

The president pointed out that amidst COVID-19, climate change and terrorism challenges and existential threats there have never been a need for visionary leaders to solve the crisis.

"Amongst all of today's difficulties, leaders must offer solutions, hope and deliver results that can drive progress and prosperity for their people and nations. I strongly believe that African leaders when working with the people and for the good of their good of their common future are unstoppable force. The 6th Ethiopian elections result clearly shows that the Ethiopian people have invested their future with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has proven to them that he is personally committed to their inclusive development," he said.

President Mohammed finally said the friendship of Ethiopia and Somalia will be further strengthened, including in trade and fighting terrorism.