Kenyan Actor Stars in New Hollywood Blockbuster

4 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyan-American actor Sammy Nagi Njuguna also known as 'Nagi Jacuzzi', has starred in a new Hollywood blockbuster, 'Black As Night' that premiered on Amazon Prime last week.

Black As Night is a 2021 American horror film about a resourceful teenager who battles vampires in New Orleans fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

The 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score after her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the vampires.

The film featuring Nagi is a part of the 'Welcome to Blumhouse' series of four horror films that will premiere on Amazon Prime in October.

The other three include Bingo Hell, Madres, and The Manor.

In the film, Nagi plays the role of Nigerian vampire Tunde.

The 33-year old was raised between Columbia, South Carolina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Since his teenage years, he studied theatre and played lead roles in numerous school and community stage plays.

He then pursued acting as a career at the suggestion of his drama teacher, Candice Williams.

He would appear in other films namely 2020's civil war drama "Emperor" and also played the role of Craig Hansen in the television series "Games People Play" airing on Black Entertainment Television (BET). Season 2, Ep 5.

In 2018, Nagi appeared in a season 5 episode of the action series "NCIS: New Orleans" airing on CBS, playing military operative David Anderson.

