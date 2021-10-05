Kenya/Mali: Firat Names Final Harambee Stars Squad for Mali Qualifier

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named his travelling squad for the upcoming Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mali on Thursday.

Tusker prodigy Eric Zakayo and US-based Philip Mayaka are the surprise inclusions in the 25-man squad that has four left backs in Erick Ouma, Abud Omar, Bolton Omwenga and David Owino Ambulu.

Experienced defender David "Calabar" Owino has also made the cut in a department that has Johnstone Omurwa and the returning Joash Onyango.

Firat has also tapped into the international experience of skipper Michael Olunga and Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez and Serbia-based Richard Odada.

Firat has dropped Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni, Kariobangi Sharks trio of Samuel Olwande, Patillah Omoto and Sydney Lokale.

Gor Mahia youngster Frank Odhiambo, Wazito's Musa Masika, KCB's Reagan Otieno, and Bandari's Keegan Ndemi have also been axed.

Due to the lack of a standard Fifa approved stadium, Mali will host Harambee Stars at the 45,000 capacity Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco from 10pm under floodlights.

Kenya, who jet out for Morocco Monday evening, will host the reverse fixture on October 10 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders

Jospeh Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Erick Ouma, Bolton Omwenga

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdallah Hassan

Forwards

Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito