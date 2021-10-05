Nigeria/Central African Republic: CAR's Wild Beasts 'Strategising' in Douala, to Arrive Lagos Today

Ahead of the Match-day three of the 2022 World Cup qualifying clash between Nigeria and the Central African Republic (CAR), Super Eagles opponents, the 'Wild Beasts' arrived in Douala, Cameroon yesterday to fine-tune ahead of the trip to Lagos later today.

The cash strapped Central African team, according to local radio station, Ndekeluka, had initiallyplanned to hit the neighbouring nation, Cameroon on Saturday but could not achieve their aims due to financial constraints but eventually landed in the city yesterday.

They are expected to connect the Asky flight to Lagos later this evening.

Top sources informed the radio station that "approved funds for the team was not release until Sunday which explains why the delay".

The Wild Beast hanging on just one point from two matches played so far will be aiming to upset the form book with a win in Lagos against Nigeria and come back into reckoning of winning the sole ticket of the group to the final qualifying knockout out phase in March next year.

According to the travel plan of the team, the Wild Beasts will return to Douala, immediately after the first leg to prepare for the return fixture against the Super Eagles on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of the team, Raoul Savoy, has restated the team's plan for future tournaments while the World Cup qualifying round of matches is yet to be concluded.

The Spanish-Swiss tactician is on the second spell with the team after he was disengaged and worked at Ethiopia, Eswatini and The Gambia before returning to handle the Wild Beast again.

"It's good to be back at home. I'm feeling well with the atmosphere, the people and the mentality.

"We're in a right track when I left two years ago. It was time to travel again together."

Despite the immediacy of the World Cup qualifiers, Savoy declared his primary objective will be qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

"The AFCON is our main goal. We can do it and it's just a question of working hard and having the full commitment of our international players," the local radio quoted him yesterday.