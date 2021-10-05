Tanzania: Tigo Pledges Improved Customer Services

TIGO is staged to mark this year's customer service week (CSW) with pomp and fanfare.

The Tigo customer care team kicked off with a short walk along the streets in Dodoma city then commenced to an official launching of the CSW week at their shop located near the Nyerere square.

The week will also include activities in Dar es Salaam where senior Tigo executives will man the customer care call centre for a few hours where they will respond to customer queries. Tigo Head of Customer Service, Mwangaza Matotola said at Dodoma that the week will be marked by showcasing Tigo's excellent customer services and customer care providers.

"This year we seek to embody the renowned Tigo Tanzania hospitality, and our focus on customer service this week comes in recognition of the fact that our customer service agents are the face of our business," said Matotola.

Tigo focused on the power of service by adapted to change due to COVID-19, and this was why they insist on giving reliable and efficient services to customers daily, this was demonstrated by their customer care teams in different regions across the country.

In addition to the participation of the senior executive team, all customer service agents across Tigo shops and call-centre will receive a cake of appreciation and other accolades for their hard work and continued service and dedication to bringing positivity and happiness to all Tigo customers across.

The week-long celebration will align with this years' theme: "The Power of Service" which brings to light how the customer care team managed to adapt from working in an office to working remotely during the pandemic.