Tanzania: Govt Disburses 700m/ - to Rehabilitate Uruwira Irrigation

DEPUTY Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe has said the government has disbursed more than 700m/- for the rehabilitation Uruwira irrigation scheme in a bid to improve and increase the production of rice in the area.

Mr Bashe explained that yesterday after visiting and inspecting irrigation schemes of Usense and Msaginya at Ururwira Ward in Mpanda District, the area is famous for rice production.

The deputy minister is in Katavi Region for two day working tour where he addressed farmers who are benefiting from irrigation schemes in the precinct through farming activities.

He further explained that the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is keen to continue protecting smallholder farmers to ensure that farming activities they are engaging in upgrading their livelihood.

"President Samia has disbursed over 700m/- which will be utilized for rehabilitation of Uruwira irrigation scheme.

"It is a good gesture from our President that will improve and increase production of rice being both staple food and cash crop," he said.

Equally the deputy minister instructed the regional irrigation engineer to start immediately rehabilitation of the scheme as the fund is already available.