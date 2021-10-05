Tanzania: NBC Launches 'Zege Halilali' Campaign

THE National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has launched a special campaign 'Power of Service, Zege Halilali' that will act as a model and catalyst for fast and timely service delivery based on the bank's customer needs.

The launch goes alongside this year's Customer Service Week an international celebration that highlights the importance of customer service and staff who serve and support customers daily to deliver exceptional service to customers.

The Bank's Managing Director Mr Theobald Sabi in Dar es Salaam yesterday they have collaborated with senior officials from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) launched a new 'Wakala' service to enable businessmen in the city to make payments of various taxes and levies to the authorities even during nights.

"Provision of professional and timely customer service is the key to success for us as a bank and for our customers. So as a bank have to keep up the pace and that is why through the product they will be able to make their payments to TRA and TPA even at night through NBC bank, " explained Mr Sabi.

The main aim of the 'Power of Service, Zege halilali' campaign ease government payment to customers especially businessmen have no time to waste.

Fulfilling the concept 'Powerful of Service, Zege halilali" the bank has continued to invest more in digital services to provide its services faster and timely while increasing the number of branches and agents of the bank in many parts of the country.

"This pace of service delivery is in line with the increase in number of our services designed to meet the needs of our customers such as NBC Shambani specifically for farmers as well as 'NBC Kua Nasi' specifically for SMEs," he added.

Commenting on the advent of the tax and toll agency agency service through NBC bank, TRA Deputy Commissioner -Customs and Excise Mr Godfrey Kitundu said the service was timely and would significantly help businessmen using the Dar es Salaam port when they need to make payments of various taxes and levies to TRA and TPA even at night hours.

"This move is well supported by all of us and the government as a whole as it will stimulate revenue collection and economic growth," he said.

NBC Customer Service Manager Ms Salama Musa the Customer Service Week has again provided a good opportunity for the bank to exhibit the importance of teamwork and leadership in customer care in the financial industry through well-coordinated and professional customer delivery.

"With our dynamic and vibrant customer services operations at NBC, we remain committed to rendering the gold standard of services to our customers and stakeholders alike regardless of where they may be across the country," she said.

Ms Anita Waitara, one of the bank's customers, said she was satisfied with lender working culture and professional ethics.

As part of the actions to extol the patronage and loyalty virtues of their esteemed customers, the bank's staff led by its Managing Director Mr Sabi, lined up while applauding the customers of the bank who went to get services at the bank's Samora Branch in Dar es Salaam, some of the customers also expressed satisfaction and received the honour.