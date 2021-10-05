Tanzania: Storm Renders People Homeless

MORE than hundred people have been rendered homeless after strong wind swept across Usevya area at Mkole village in Kalambo District, Rukwa region, and damaged their houses.

In the wake of the hostile weather pattern some houses had their roofs been ripped off and walls fallen apart and subsequently forced occupants to abandon them and sought refuge to where they thought were safe for them.

Mkole Ward Councilor Afred Mpandashalo said the hostile weather hit the precinct over the weekend and wrecked havoc to the victims who took on their heels to save their lives.

He further appealed to the government and well-wishers to bail them out through humanitarian assistance.

Acting Kalambo District Council, Acting Executive Director, Jeshi Lupembe, said the actual damage caused by hostile weather was yet to be quantified.

"Although the actual damaged caused by strong wind has yet to be assessed, the latest reports confirmed that no any causality has been reported, so far" he noted.

Equally, the acting DED appealed on the citizens from the precinct to plant tree at each household which will break the strong winds in case of weather disaster.

"We have been left with nothing in terms of food and shelters --- we have practically lost everything and subsequently reduced to destitute "explained one of the victims, Adrian Kachifu.