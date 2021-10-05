Tanzania: Coalition Calls for Stepped Up Awareness Campaigns On Road Safety

SOME civil society organisations have called for strengthened awareness education on safe use of roads to address causes of fatal road crashes which claim lives of Tanzanians every year.

Under their coalition of civil society organisations advocating for amendment of Road Traffic Act (RTA), the group argued that increased education will save Tanzanians from road accidents.

"Good job has so far been done by the government when it comes to educating the public, but we are calling for intensified efforts to make more people get awareness education, By doing so many crashes will be avoided," said Ms Pili Mwambipile, the Executive Director of the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA).

She was addressing the press conference on behalf of the coalition in Dar es Salaam; where she insisted that road safety agenda must be a crosscutting issue, involving different stakeholders.

"The issue of road safety needs involvement of different stakeholders, it shouldn't be left in the hands of Traffic police department alone," Ms Mwambipile stated.

The coalition, according to Ms Mwambipile, was grateful with actions taken by the government to push the agenda of amending the RTA, whereby the bill was tabled before parliament for the first reading in June this year, which was a gesture of fighting the ill-fated road crashes.

"We are calling for development partners and members of the private sector in the country to compliment the efforts of fighting road mayhem than leaving it to the government alone,"

Statistics by the traffic police department depicts a shocking picture that there were 142,140 road crashes resulting in 32,899 deaths and 129,064 injuries in a period of 10 years from the year 2010 to 2020.

Reached for a comment, Superintendent of Police Mossi Ndozero, the head of traffic Police's public education, said: "Every individual has a responsibility to protect life and property. The responsibility for road safety lies upon every citizen to ensure that our roads are safe for traveling. It doesn't matter who you are or where you live or what work you do, we must build a solid Culture of Road Safety and self-assessment how we are behaving and what are the impacts of such behaviors when using our roads,"