Tanzania: Court Dismisses Ex-Tpa Official's 156m/-Compensation Appeal

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by former Oil Terminal Manager with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tumaini Massaro, who was pursuing payments of over 156m/-compensation having been termination from employment for gross negligence and inefficiency.

Justices Augustine Mwarija, Barke Sahel and Patricia Fikirini ruled against Massaro, the appellant, after holding that his termination from employment was fair.

"We find the present appeal lacks merit. It is therefore, dismissed with no order as to costs as it arose from a labour dispute," they ruled.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellant had complained that the High Court had erred in reversing award of the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) for compensation of 36 months' salaries, equivalent to 156,484,548/-,without assigning any reason.

In their judgment, however, the justices of the appeal's court differed with the appellant's position after noting that the High Court Judge quashed the arbitrator's award because she had previously found his termination from employment was substantially and procedurally fair.

According to them, it was crystal clear that the remedies provided under section 40 (1) (a) to (c) of the Employment and Labour Relations Act (ELRA) would be granted by an arbitrator or Labour Court only where it is found that the termination of the employment of an employee was unfair.

"But in (this) appeal, the termination was found to be substantially and procedurally unfair. In that regard, the order of compensation stipulated under section 40 (1) (c) of ELRA could not have been left to stand. Given the findings of Judge, we are satisfied that she rightly quashed and set it aside," they said.

The appellant was an employee of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), the respondent. He was employed on November 2, 1981 as Marine Pilot Trainee. By the time of his termination on January 11, 2013, he was as an Oil Terminal Manager.

Facts that led to his termination show that the appellant was charged with three offences, including dishonesty to his employer as he lied to the management concerning by-pass of flow meters.

He was charged with gross negligence because he failed to properly supervise the contract for selling of slops and sludge oil to M/S Singilimo Enterprises whose contract expired.

The appellant was also charged with gross inefficiency because he failed to properly advice his employer on the use of by-pass of flow meters, removal and disposal of slops and sludge oil.

After the conduct of the disciplinary hearing, he was found guilty of two offences, gross negligence and gross inefficiency. The appellant was, thus terminated on those two grounds. Aggrieved by such termination, he lodged a complaint before the CMA.

He complained that the termination was unfair because there was no valid reason for his termination, the procedure for termination was not followed, the terms and conditions of his employment were not considered and the explanation he gave was not considered by the disciplinary committee.

After hearing the parties' evidence, the CMA's arbitrator found that there was no valid reason for termination of the appellant's employment and that the procedure used by the respondent to terminate him was unfair.

In that respect, the respondent was ordered to compensate the appellant 36 months' salaries equivalent to 156,484,548/-. Further, the respondent was required to comply with the CMA's award within 30 days from the date of its receipt.

The respondent was aggrieved by that decision. It thus filed a revision in the High Court's Labour Division. In her decision, the High Court Judge found that appellant being an oil terminal manager failed to take necessary measures to advice the management on the temporarily use of by-pass meters.

Accordingly, she reversed the decision of the arbitrator and held that the appellant was terminated for valid reason.