Namibia: Pensioners Upset At Payout Delays

4 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Alfred Forbes

AN EARLIER misunderstanding almost descended into chaos, when pensioners gathered at the Otjomuise Community Hall in anticipation of receiving their monthly pension grants had to wait hours before being assisted.

Some reportedly had been waiting in line since 05h00, while the paymaster only arrived at around 10h00.

Pensioners complained that there was little social distancing, no sanitising services and neither were people wearing masks. They also say no attention was given to the elderly.

Paymaster Eric Keja from Epupa Investment says there was a miscommunication, as today was merely for testing of the pay machines for individuals living in Otjomuise.

He said the payout was scheduled for Tuesday, however, since a large number of pensioners had already gathered, they were forced to begin with the payout process to avoid further inconvenience.

Payouts will continue tomorrow at the same venue, Keja says.

