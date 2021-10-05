Kenya: Lawyer Evans Monari is Dead

5 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Lawyer Evans Monari is dead.

Monari passed on Monday night at the Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he has been battling multiple complications of his internal organs, his family said.

"He has rested. He passed on last night," a family member told Capital FM News.

Monari is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and was a Partner in Coulson Harney, Advocates where he was the Head of Dispute Resolution and Arbitration, according to his Linked-in profile.

He is credited for complex civil litigation having handled myriad of commercial, civil, judicial review and constitutional briefs.

He also handled high profile criminal briefs.

Monari represented former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali who faced Crimes Against Humanity Charges in The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) arising from the 2007-08 post election violence in Kenya.

