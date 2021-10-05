Tanzania: Dse Liquidity Increases As Investor Participation Rises

4 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Liquidity levels at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) increased significantly during the third quarter of this year, thanks to investors' improved participation in equities and bond segments, latest data show.

The total quarterly equity turnover stood at Sh34.5 billion between July and September 2021: higher than the Sh29.5 billion recorded between April and June 2021.

In more or less similar vein, the bonds market recorded a turnover of Sh688.46 billion in September, up from the Sh684.46 billion recorded in June.

DSE chief executive Moremi Marwa says the increase in equity turnover was attributed to mixed active participation of both local and foreign investors.

"Most of the local investors were retail, while - as usual - foreign investments were from institutions," he said.

Companies that led in liquidity creation were: TBL Plc, NMB Bank, Vodacom Tanzania, CRDB Bank, Twiga Cement, Jatu and the self-listed DSE.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X