Tanzania: Dse Liquidity Increases As Investor Participation Rises

Dar es Salaam — Liquidity levels at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) increased significantly during the third quarter of this year, thanks to investors' improved participation in equities and bond segments, latest data show.

The total quarterly equity turnover stood at Sh34.5 billion between July and September 2021: higher than the Sh29.5 billion recorded between April and June 2021.

In more or less similar vein, the bonds market recorded a turnover of Sh688.46 billion in September, up from the Sh684.46 billion recorded in June.

DSE chief executive Moremi Marwa says the increase in equity turnover was attributed to mixed active participation of both local and foreign investors.

"Most of the local investors were retail, while - as usual - foreign investments were from institutions," he said.

Companies that led in liquidity creation were: TBL Plc, NMB Bank, Vodacom Tanzania, CRDB Bank, Twiga Cement, Jatu and the self-listed DSE.