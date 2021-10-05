Uganda: Umeme Moves to Protect Gulu City Ecosystem

4 October 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Gulu, Uganda — In a bid to support the green agenda, Umeme in partnership with Gulu City have launched a tree planting drive aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and effects of climate change.

The company will plant 200 Tabebuia chrysotricha (pink trumpet) trees along Ring Road as a proactive measure to support the City's ecosystem and mitigate the impact of climate change, its managing director Selestino Babungi said in a statement dated Oct.04.

"As a business we are keen on sustainability and the green agenda.

Urban forestry has been fronted as one of the action areas to achieving the UN SDGs 2030 goal 11 on sustainable Cities and communities.

Gulu City Resident City Commissioner Denish Odwong Odongpiny commended the company for the bold move and for recently investing in the power supply system in the new city.

