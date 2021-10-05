Namibia: Chief Mamili Calls for Permanent Rural Vaccination Points

CHIEF George Simasiku Mamili VII has called on the government to establish permanent Covid-19 vaccination sites in the rural areas.

He said this on Sunday during the mini-Lusata Cultural Festival held at the Chinchimani Khuta headquarters.

Mamili said many people in the rural areas are still unvaccinated, therefore, the government should locate permanent vaccination sites at strategic locations to increase the number.

"The current practice of launching mobile vaccination teams in rural areas is not adequate at all," he said.

Mamili called on his subjects to get vaccinated against Covid-19 because many lives have already been lost due to vaccine hesitancy.

"Vaccination is indeed the only guarantee that our communities and the rest of the nation can return to normal life," he said.

The Mafwe ngambela (prime minister), Boniface Mayemeko, who spoke at the festival noted that it is time to change the way the local communities conduct burials, inheritance rituals and marriage festivities, to comply with Covid-19 regulations and minimise the spread of the disease.

"The cases have dropped drastically, but we are not out of danger. Therefore, we need to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect our lives. As the festive season approaches, I caution our people to refrain from large gatherings which might lead to the rapid spread of Covid-19."

So far, over 3 087 people are fully vaccinated in the Zambezi region, while 4 341 people have received their first dose of the respective available Covid-19 vaccines.

The regional target is to vaccinate approximately 65 000 people to achieve herd immunity.

The region has 19 fixed vaccination points at clinics, health centres and the hospital, alongside five outreach teams working from Monday to Friday.