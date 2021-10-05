Namibia: Swapo 'Won't Bulldoze' Genocide Deal

SWAPO's central committee over the weekend allegedly resolved not to bulldoze the ongoing genocide debate in the National Assembly.

The Namibian understands that the genocide deal was discussed at Swapo's central committee (CC) meeting held on Saturday.

Government officials in the ruling party allegedly updated the Swapo leadership on the genocide agreement.

A source who attended the CC said Swapo agreed not to force the genocide agreement via a vote if there is no consensus.

"We decided to leave it to parliament to decide on the way forward. Swapo will not push through the matter," the source said.

Earlier moves by Swapo this year indicated that the ruling party was pushing through the genocide agreement that has attracted strong criticism from opposition parliamentarians.

A Swapo lawmaker said the ruling party could be open to further consultations with Germany.

"The matter could be referred to a parliamentary committee. If parliament decides to renegotiate the amount, then Swapo will not stop in the way," the person said.

It is unclear if this is the widely held view in the party.