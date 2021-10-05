Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Bows Out of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda have missed out on a chance to represent Africa at next year's 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup finals following disappointing performances during the Africa qualifiers coming to a conclusion in Kigali on October 6.

The hosts have so far lost three of the last four games, including two defeats against Uganda on Sunday and Namibia on Monday.

A shock defeat against Uganda at Gahanga Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 3, ended Rwanda's hopes of qualifying to the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup before facing Namibia on Monday, as favorites Tanzania had already won all their three games in the process.

And, prior to their last game against Namibia on Monday, October 4, Namibia knew that a defeat against the Rwandan starlets would see them out of the race for a ticket to the World Cup.

It was Namibia who won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Namibians were ahead with 204 runs after 48 overs after the first innings giving the hosts a mountain to climb after they were given a task to get 205 runs to win the game prior to the second innings.

Martin Suji's young men were, on the other hand, already hopeless as they came into the game fighting for nothing but pride to play before the home supporters.

But 93 runs posted by the home side after 36 overs in the second innings weren't enough to win the game, only to see the Southern African side take advantage of their poor run of form and eventually beat them by 111 runs.

Ramon Zico Wilmots put in a man-of-the match performance after posting 32 runs to help her team grab their second and boost their chances of qualifying to the World Cup should they beat Nigeria in their last game.

Meanwhile, Uganda won their second game in victory over Nigeria on Monday in a game held at Gahanga Cricket Stadium as they prepare to go to a make-or-break decider on Wednesday, October 6, against Tanzania who are also unbeaten in the ongoing qualifiers.

With teams going for a break on Tuesday, the Ugandans will have to keep their hopes of winning a ticket to the World Cup alive ahead of Wednesday's game and a win over Tanzania will see the two teams go level at the top of the table with six points apiece.

Namibia are also in the race for the only ticket to complete the 16-team Cricket World Cup as they seek a much-needed win during their last game against Nigeria on Wednesday to set pace against favorites Tanzania and Uganda.