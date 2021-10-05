Tanzania: Samia Holds Virtual Meeting With Shell CEO

4 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden held a virtual bilateral meeting, along with other high-ranking officials.

A statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu said that in their discussion Mr Beurden thanked President Samia for her efforts and determination in creating conducive investment environment for the Liquefied natural gas project in Tanzania

President Samia, also thanked the Royal Dutch Shell boss for the interest to invest in the project adding that the move is a vital boost of the country's economic growth.

