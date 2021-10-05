Tanzania: Over 800,000 Receives Covid-19 Jabs

The Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa announced on Monday that more than 800,000 people an equivalent of 80 per cent of the Jansen Covid-19 vaccine has been administered and the remaining vaccine could soon run out.

Tanzania received a total of 1,058,400 doses of vaccines in July this year which were donated by the United States of America and delivered through the COVAX facility.

"The ongoing vaccination exercise has reached 80 per cent and we are left with very few vaccines in some regions. People should go and get the vaccine," he said at the launch of the fifth empowerment forum organized by the National Advisory Committee for Economic Empowerment (NACEE) in Dodoma.

"The government is committed to ensure the safety of the people and therefore we will increase the vaccine to reach a wider population," he said.

Majaliwa insisted that the vaccines are voluntary but people should make use of it to boost their immunity and reduce the impact of the virus when one is infected.

Equally, he instructed Regional Commissioners to continue on providing education and raise awareness to people on getting Covid-19 jabs.