Africa: Tanzanians Leave to Montpellier for New Africa-France Summit

FRENCH through its embassy to Tanzania is ready to support the implementation of what will be discussed at the New Africa- France Summit to be held in Montpellier on the 8th of October, South of country, it could be learnt.

Making the revelation while meeting the media in Dar es Salaam recently ahead of a group of 20 Tanzanians travelling to the country, French Ambassador to Tanzania, Nabil Hajlaoui further said the aim of the event, with a new format, actors and themes would mostly dwell on addressing new challenges to arrive at a new perspective on the relationship between Africa and France and offer new generations a new framework for reflection and action.

"This Summit will be an opportunity to take stock of progress on the main priorities of facilitating access to school and higher education, including by increasing mobility opportunities; providing support to entrepreneurship and innovation; and enabling the forging of a new common consciousness, including by strengthening our remembrance ties.

The list also included accompanying Africa on the frontline in the climate transition; working to renew our development assistance to foster a relationship of partnership," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the envoy noted that the annual event that started in 1973 has mobilized African heads of States and his country to discuss a series of issues focusing on the role of civil society actors (including intellectuals and youth activists) to renew the often contested France-Africa relationships.

Since then, every aspect of the Africa-France relationship has evolved, from the economy to culture, sport and the environment and will discuss the following issues, according to organizers: Gender equality-official development assistance and its impacts; Democracy and governance; Preservation of biodiversity; New technologies; Employability; and Youth mobility.

He said Montpellier was chosen because it has the largest numbers of students, and hosts the main center of research and universities dedicated to sciences to tackle the climate change challenges but also Incubators and Start Ups.

He added that the summit will focus on "drivers of change" and hosts hundreds of people from Africa including artists, human rights defender, environmental activists, researchers, sports champion, young entrepreneurs, influencers and journalists.

"The Summit aims to challenge and redefine the fundamentals of the relationship between France and Africa by listening to young people, responding to their questions and offering a new forum for dialogue focused on the future, said the ambassador.

"During the Summit, Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic will have an open debate with 10 representatives of African young people and discuss the renewal of the Africa France relationship.

"The Africa-France Summit will be open and live-streamed and anyone can contribute via social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn) and on the sommetafriquefrance.org website... it will offer a hybrid format to enable the widest participation possible and address structural themes for tomorrow," said the envoy.

In the meeting Tanzania will be represented by Mr Jumanne Mtambalike of Sahara Venture & Incubator, Meddy a Cartoonist working for RFI and Courrier International, Martin Mhando of Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The list also included Rebeca Gyumi of Msichana Initiativea local NGO fighting Gender Based Violence as well as Veronica Massawe of SWISSAID Tanzania among others.

Preceding the trip, the embassy organized two pre-events where the first one focused on how to transform the youth ideas and talents into money making.

The other one was on innovation, start up, to tackle climate change, which in a way fostered further relations between France and Tanzania and identify opportunities of collaboration and partnerships for the two countries in the future