Tanzania: Dar Port Adopts New Strategy to Improve Customer Satisfaction

4 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Dar es Salaam Port has devised measures to get closer to local and foreign customers depending on the country's largest harbor to import and export goods and services.

The port's Director, Mr Elihuruma Lema said the port had appointed customer relations officers to oversee and attend to customers' queries. "This aims at giving immediate feedback to customers as well as addressing their challenges promptly," he said on Monday at the kick-off customer service week.

He went on to explain that renovation work at the port has already attracted attention and therefore the need to improve customer satisfaction was inevitable.

The renovation work at the port involved reconstructing of berth one through seven to fully operate. As it stands now wheeled cargo can easily be loaded and offloaded. The move, according to the director has positively accelerated the volume handled at the port by eight percent.

Lema detailed that the port handled 6.861 million tonnes of goods and service last month, up from 6.0 million tonnes recorded the same period last year.

