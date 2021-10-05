Rwanda/Uganda: Amavubi Will Bounce Back Against Uganda Cranes - Haruna

The national football team captain Haruna Niyonzima is optimistic the Amavubi will bounce back from the 1-1 draw against Kenya to get victory at home against the Uganda Cranes at Kigali Stadium on October 7.

"The game we played against Kenya was not bad because we had many chances to score but failed to use them, so we have to make sure that we can fight for three points at home against Uganda," Niyonzima said

Amavubi players entered residential camp last week and have been doing two training sessions at the Kigali Stadium.

Niyonzima who joined AS Kigali last season says the team needs to defend and attack in numbers if they are to overcome the Uganda Cranes.

"There are positives we need to pick up and upgrade and improve in the next match, and there are negatives that we need to correct because we are playing against a good side. Scoring is our main target and it is something that we need to go and work on."

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides. Rwanda has won 10, drawn 9 and lost 14 games. The last time Amavubi defeated Uganda was in 2017 which was 2-0 in the final qualification round of the African Nations Championship.

After two games in Group E, Mali lead by four points, followed by Kenya with two points, Uganda third with two points while Rwanda is last with one point.

Thursday, October, 7 Rwanda vs Uganda (Kigali Stadium, 7 PM)