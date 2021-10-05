Mozambique: Covid-19 - New Daily Cases Fall to 14

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported only 14 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the lowest figure since 29 May, when seven cases were reported.

According to a Ministry of Health Sunday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 909,977 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1.056 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,042 of the tests yielded negative results, while 14 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 150,804. Of the new cases identified on Sunday, eight were men and six were women.

Five cases were reported from Maputo city, three from Nampula, three from Niassa, and one each from Cabo Delgado, Zambezia and Inhambane. There were no positive cases reported from any of the other five provinces.

For the second consecutive day, no deaths from Covid-19 were reported. The Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique thus remains 1.918.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Sunday was 1.3 per cent, a decline from the 2.2 per cent found on Saturday and on Friday. The positivity rate in the previous few days was 3.5 per cent on Thursday, 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, 2.4 per cent on Tuesday and 2.1 per cent on Monday.

Over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo, and two new cases were admitted (one in Maputo and one in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 27 on Saturday to 26 on Sunday. Nine of these patients (34.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also six patients in Nampula, five in Niassa, two in Inhambane, two in Gaza, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Zambezia. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other four provinces.

The Ministry release reported no recoveries from Covid-19 on Sunday. The total number of recoveries thus remains 147,397, or 97.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.