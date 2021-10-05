Ethiopia's Lemma Denies Kenyan Men in London

The London Marathon title escaped Kenyan men for the second straight year as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma shrugged off leader Kenya's Vincent Kichumba in the last seven kilometres to win in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 01 seconds on Sunday.

Lemma, who finished third last year, had his tactics in place this time around, coming from four places behind at the 35km mark for his maiden World Marathon Majors Series victory.

Kipchumba, who led through over the distance, once again finished second, but in a personal best of 2:04:28 as Mosinet Geremew from Ethiopia came third in 2:04:41 followed by Kenya's Evans Chebet in 2:05:43.

Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia wrapped up the top five vanguard in 2:06:10 with compatriot and defending champion Shura Kitata coming next in 2:07:51.