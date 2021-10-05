Rwanda: Basketball - APR 'Not Giving Up' On the Title Race, Warns Coach Cliff Owuor

APR men's basketball team head coach, Cliff Owuor, has fired a warning to club rivals that his side won't easily give up on the title race as the team continues to work hard in the quest for their first league title since 2010.

The army hoops side finished second in Group B with 22 points, two behind table leaders REG BBC.

After twelve games played in the group stages, APR has won ten games and lost once and equalized once and, with the current form, Cliff said his side shouldn't be written off from the title race as he bids to fight 'until the last minute'.

"The title race is still wide open, and you can see that a number of clubs can win the league. So it is not finished for us or other teams and I am sure the next games in the quarter-finals will be tough for every club," He said.

"I have spoken with my players and urged them to stay focused and aim to win every match. We have limited chances, but we will not stop pushing. It is still possible.

"We still got a chance and we must fight until the end," he added.

APR, once a dominant side on local scene and in the region, have not won the league title since 2010 but, having made key singings in Emile Gallois Kazeneza, Pitchou Kambuy Manga, Axel Mpoyo and Honoré Niyongira, the club's hopes for a league title look certain this season.