Rwanda: Basketball - APR 'Not Giving Up' On the Title Race, Warns Coach Cliff Owuor

5 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR men's basketball team head coach, Cliff Owuor, has fired a warning to club rivals that his side won't easily give up on the title race as the team continues to work hard in the quest for their first league title since 2010.

The army hoops side finished second in Group B with 22 points, two behind table leaders REG BBC.

After twelve games played in the group stages, APR has won ten games and lost once and equalized once and, with the current form, Cliff said his side shouldn't be written off from the title race as he bids to fight 'until the last minute'.

"The title race is still wide open, and you can see that a number of clubs can win the league. So it is not finished for us or other teams and I am sure the next games in the quarter-finals will be tough for every club," He said.

"I have spoken with my players and urged them to stay focused and aim to win every match. We have limited chances, but we will not stop pushing. It is still possible.

"We still got a chance and we must fight until the end," he added.

APR, once a dominant side on local scene and in the region, have not won the league title since 2010 but, having made key singings in Emile Gallois Kazeneza, Pitchou Kambuy Manga, Axel Mpoyo and Honoré Niyongira, the club's hopes for a league title look certain this season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X