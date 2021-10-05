Tunisia: 58 Percent of 40-Year-Olds and Over Have Finished Their Vaccination Scheme Against Coronavirus, Says Ayadi

Tunis/Tunisia — Member of the vaccination committee in charge of the vaccination file at the Health Minister's office Ines Ayadi said on Monday that 58% of the 40 and over age group have finished their vaccination scheme against the coronavirus.

Ayadi added in a statement to TAP, that the number of people belonging to this age group and having received the two doses reached 2 million 610 thousand people, while 3 million 267 thousand of the same age group received the first dose, i.e. 72%.

3,896,327 people completed their vaccination scheme against the Coronavirus until Sunday, according to the periodic update of data on the progress of the national jab drive, launched on March 13, 2021.

Ayadi pointed out that the open vaccination days targeting the age group of 40 years and over, organised from October 2 to 9, are a follow-up to the decision made on September 2, 2021 regarding the vaccination of people of this age group registered and not registered at the vaccination centres to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

What characterises the open days, she said, is the possibility for those concerned to choose the type of vaccine among the 5 available, namely AstraZeneca, Koronavac (Sinovac), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Ayadi called on people of this age group to register and go to the vaccination centres, underlining the efforts exerted to vaccinate as many of this age group as possible.

The official said that the high rate of absenteeism of those invited to the centres can be explained by the fact that they wrongly believe that a previous infection with the virus would protect them for a long time against the virus, adding that this immunity is only temporary and that it is absolutely necessary not to delay vaccination.