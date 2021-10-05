Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Rate in Tozeur Stands At 52.90 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — 54,423 out of 85,764 people have been vaccinated in the governorate of Tozeur, since the launch of the national jab drive, a vaccination rate of 52.90%.

The vaccination rate is shared out as follows: 35% of people aged between 15 and 39, and 74.3% of people aged 40 and over, according to the Local Health Directorate's latest figures.

The epidemiological situation regarding the spread of the virus is improving in the region, with a positivity rate of 3%.

Only 16 infections had been reported from 508 tests conducted in the past week, Head of Health Programmes Foued Barani indicated to TAP.

Just 1 patient is now staying in the COVID-19 ward of the local hospital, the same source said.