Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Rate in Tozeur Stands At 52.90 Percent

4 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 54,423 out of 85,764 people have been vaccinated in the governorate of Tozeur, since the launch of the national jab drive, a vaccination rate of 52.90%.

The vaccination rate is shared out as follows: 35% of people aged between 15 and 39, and 74.3% of people aged 40 and over, according to the Local Health Directorate's latest figures.

The epidemiological situation regarding the spread of the virus is improving in the region, with a positivity rate of 3%.

Only 16 infections had been reported from 508 tests conducted in the past week, Head of Health Programmes Foued Barani indicated to TAP.

Just 1 patient is now staying in the COVID-19 ward of the local hospital, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X