Ghana: Creative Arts SHS, J.a. Kufuor SHS, Bosomtwe Girls SHS to Be Ready By 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday inspected work on the J.A. Kufuor Senior High Technical School, the Creative Arts Senior High School, as well as Bosomtwe Girls' Senior High School all in the Ashanti Region.

Construction works on the J.A. Kufuor Senior High Technical School and the Creative Arts Senior High School began in December 2019 and are expected to be completed in 2022, ahead of the commencement of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The school, which will serve as a model Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) school, is located at Dabaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North, Ashanti Region.

The Project Manager, who took the President around the facility, said the school can admit 1,200 students. The school will emphasise technical education, which would provide the students with jobs involving applied sciences and modern technology.

The J.A. Kufuor Senior High School will have amenities such as playing fields, administrative buildings, libraries, and dormitories. Additionally, the V-Block in the school has a total of 24 classrooms.

The government intends to construct 35 more model schools around the country.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected work on the construction of the Creative Arts School, the first Senior High School in the country dedicated specifically to the industry, located in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

The Project has been designed to include a 2-storey administration block; library block, auditorium/theatre (1,300 designed capacity), 4-storey 16-unit creative arts block with ancillary facilities, 4-storey 20-unit classroom block with 4 dedicated laboratory rooms.

Others include a 3-storey dormitory block, 2-storey dormitory block; dining hall with kitchen, principal's residence, two vice principals' residences, two staff flats, sports area, maintenance shed, waste treatment/holding bay, access roads and paved walkways and gatehouse.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing works on the construction of Bosomtwe Girls Senior High School, which is expected to encourage girls to take STEM education.