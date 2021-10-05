Ghana: I Believe and Support Presidential Term Limits - - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he believes and supports term limits of Presidents as it is an important and key tenant that enhances democracy and injects fresh ideas into the governance system of every country.

Term limits, President Akufo-Addo indicated, promotes stability of democracies, especially the Presidential systems and "speaking personally, I support the idea of term limits for Presidents, it prevents abuse of office and coup d'états."

In an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Ash FM last Saturday, as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians had enjoyed political stability since 1992, mainly because they have had the opportunity, every four years, to vote and decide whether to change or maintain a government in office.

"Using the ballot box has contributed to the stability of our country. People believe that if a leader is not doing well, they can vote against that leader in four years. We don't need a coup to change someone," he said.

At the backdrop of military takeovers in Guinea and Mali, President Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS had begun to review its protocols to strengthen the growth of democracy in the sub-region.

He said though he was not speaking as Chairman of ECOWAS, he supports the idea... "I feel ECOWAS protocols on good governance should outlaw the third-term mandates in any country", which it ought to do to prevent Military coups in the Community."

When asked why the regional bloc did not oppose Alpha Conde changing Guinea's Constitution to extend his term, President Akufo-Addo explained that "there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage."

He said ECOWAS is, however, opposed in principle, to any intervention of the military to the political life of any member country. The population is capable of resolving its problems through the ballot box."