Somalia: PM Roble Expected to Travel to Qatar

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is reportedly travelling to Qatar on Monday.

It is reported that Roble was formally invited to Doha by Qatari officials and will hold talks with Qatari officials.

Roble has previously visited Djibouti, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and held separate meetings with their leaders.

Qatar has been a close ally to Farmaajo and is said to exert immense influence but the trip comes at a time the two leaders are in a public spat that erupted last month when Roble fired two of the country's government officials within security agencies only to be overruled by Farmajo, raising fears of power struggle between the two leaders.

Qatar has strong bilateral ties with Somalia, has a close relationship with President Farmajo and National Security Advisor to President, chief Fahad Yasin, a former Al Jazeera journalist and former spy chief.