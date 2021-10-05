Egypt: National Project to Rehabilitate Canals Meant to Improve 20,000 KM of Waterways

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said Monday that a national project to rehabilitate canals is now being implemented along 9,323 kilometers of waterways.

The project aims to improve a total of 20,000 kilometers of canals, of which 2,755 have already been rehabilitated, Abdel Aati said during a meeting with senior officials at the Irrigation Ministry.

He pointed to a successful transformation to advanced irrigation systems implemented over 489,000 feddans, which is part of a plan conducted in cooperation between his Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture.

A joint cooperation protocol had been signed between the ministries of irrigation, agriculture and finance, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) to implement an ambitious plan meant to achieve sustainable agricultural development.

Under the protocol, technical and financial support should be provided to also upgrade the irrigation system in Egypt through rehabilitating watercourses and using advanced methods.