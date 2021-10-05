Egypt: Arab Parliament Condemns Houthi Terror Attack in Yemen's Marib

The Arab Parliament on Sunday condemned the terror attack launched by the Yemeni Houthi militia in Marib, as they targeted a residential district in the city with rockets.

"Such coward terror acts are seen as war crimes and constitute a blatant violation of humanitarian principles and international laws," the Arab Parliament said in a statement.

The Arab legislative body blasted those terror acts that are part of the Houthi crimes against the Yemeni people, especially in Marib.

The Arab Parliament urged the international community to bear its responsibility and take a decisive action against the Houthi militia to force them stopping such repeated terror attacks against civilians.