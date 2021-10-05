Egypt Ranks 8th in Arab World, 69th Internationally in Best Quality of Life Index in 2021

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said that Egypt reached the 8th rank in the Arab world and 69th rank internationally in the quality of life index in 2021.

Gazzar said that this comes as a result of continuous efforts of the Egyptian state to improve the living conditions of the citizens.

This indicator assesses the work and efforts exerted to improve the social and economic conditions of citizens in 167 countries, he said.

The Housing Ministry celebrates Arab Housing Day which coincides with the World Housing Day, he said.

The Egyptian state puts strategies and housing policies that pay attention to the quality of life for the different classes of the Egyptian family, he said, adding that the sustainable development strategy "Egypt Vision 2030" aims at achieving justice and sustainable development with a competitive and diverse economy that depends on innovation and knowledge.

Since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi took over, the ministry worked hard to implement different developmental projects within the framework of a comprehensive development operation witnessed in Egypt and to achieve social justice in addition to providing housing units at a suitable cost, he said.