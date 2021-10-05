Egypt: 1.6 Mn Doses of Pfizer Vaccine, a Us Gift to Egypt

4 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health Hala Zayed said Egypt has received 1,612,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a gift from the US through COVAX mechanism, an unprecedented global effort between CEPI, Gavi, Unicef, PAHO, and WHO to ensure equitable access to immunization throughout the world.

At a joint press conference with US Ambassador in Cairo Jonathan R. Cohen, Zayed reviewed means of cooperation between the two countries to provide vaccination against coronavirus, asserting that this shipment of Pfizer is part of a series of shipments with a total of 8 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna presented by US as a gift to Egypt.

She said Pfizer has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), adding that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is administered in two shots 21 days apart, needs special refrigeration to store vials at the low temperatures of 2°C to 8°C.

Zayed termed as "excellent" relations between the US and Egypt during the pandemic, noting that all health authorities in the US topped by the Medicine College in Harvard have been collaborating with Egypt.

She extended thanks of the Egyptian government to the US and appreciated the US ambassador's efforts to deliver the shipment to Egypt.

The minister also announced that she will pay a visit to the US next month for talks on more cooperation in the various health fields, adding that the Egypt has not faced any problems regarding the contracts to get the vaccines, but the problem worldwide is the limited production of vaccines.

Out of all contracts signed by Egypt in the past year to get various doses of vaccines, Egypt has only received 1.5 million doses and others have been obtained via special contracts on the already produced vaccines.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X